Adelaide v Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Adelaide: Luke Pedlar
Brisbane: Thomas Berry
Sydney v Essendon at the SCG, 7.25pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Sydney: Ryan Clarke
Essendon: Alec Waterman
St Kilda v Geelong at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
St Kilda: Marcus Windhager
Geelong: Cooper Stephens
North Melbourne v Port Adelaide at Blundstone Arena, 2.10pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
North Melbourne: Jy Simpkin (hamstring) replaced in selected side by Kyron Hayden
Port Adelaide: Nil
MEDICAL SUBS
North Melbourne: Charlie Lazzaro
Port Adelaide: Orazio Fantasia
Hawthorn v Richmond at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Hawthorn: Connor Macdonald
Richmond: Shane Edwards
