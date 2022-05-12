AFTER two weeks on the sidelines with an injured calf, George Hewett (MID/DEF, $758,000) is named … but will he play? He faces a fitness test on Friday so stay tuned for when Carlton trims its squad at 5:00pm AEST.

One of the biggest names to shock us when teams dropped was the omission of Adelaide ruckman Reilly O’Brien (RUC, $706,000). O’Brien sits in eight per cent of Fantasy teams and creates an unwanted headache for his unlucky coaches.

Despite having scans and pulling up sore this week, Max Gawn (RUC, $944,000) has been named with the club saying he will play in the final game of the round. Gawn is coming off just 67 last week and could find himself sitting forward more than usual. However, as we know, he also has the ability to kick goals and add to the seven he has kicked this year.

Roy's best buys

Clayton Oliver (MID, $915,000) – Over the next two weeks, Oliver meets two of the easiest teams going around in West Coast and the Gold Coast Suns. Get on board!

Darcy Cameron (FWD, $538,000) – With Grundy on the sidelines, Cameron has scored 112 and 107. Carrying a breakeven of 19 he is prime for the picking.

Jack Carroll (MID, $284,000) – Scores of 55 and 87 in his first two games is a promising start for the 19-year-old. He is named on the ground for the Blues.

Greg Clark (MID, $250,000) – He’s back! After missing last week, Clark returns to take on the Demons at Optus Stadium as he tries to back up the 110 he had on debut.

Luke Cleary (DEF, $190,000) – From six VFL games this year, Cleary has averaged 70 from 18 touches a game. He plays on Friday night and could be a downgrade target for popular bench options in McCartin or De Koning.

Live teams show

Most traded in

Greg Clark (MID, $250,000) – 20.7k

– 20.7k Darcy Cameron (FWD, $538,000) – 7.7k

– 7.7k Patrick Cripps (MID, $858,000) – 4k

– 4k Maurice Rioli (MID/FWD, $270,000) – 3.5k

– 3.5k Clayton Oliver (MID, $915,000) – 2.8k

He is back and it’s time to jump on Greg Clark (MID, $250,000). It’s no surprise to see Clark as the most traded in player after scoring 110 on debut and going up $60k. He has a breakeven of -31 and is a must-have player in round nine. Maurice Rioli (MID/FWD, $270,000) is still value as Fantasy coaches look for downgrade options. He has scored 54 and 76 in his first two games but does have the tricky round 12 bye.

Most traded out

Jason Horne-Francis (MID, $509,000) – 23.1k

– 23.1k Nathan O’Driscoll (DEF/MID, $464,000) – 15.1k

– 15.1k Joshua Rachele (MID/FWD, $460,000) – 5k

– 5k Josh Ward (MID, $411,000) – 4.2k

– 4.2k Matt Rowell (MID, $592,000) – 4.2k

It’s not what we needed but Nathan O’Driscoll (DEF/MID, $464,000) is set to miss the next six weeks and must be traded this week if you can. Jason Horne-Francis (MID, $509,000) has been amazing this year and gone up over $200k in value, but he has been left out of the Kangaroos’ line-up due to injury and it’s now the perfect time to trade.

Nathan O'Driscoll celebrates a goal against North Melbourne in round eight on May 6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin’s top five picks for you to consider.

No.1 – Clayton Oliver v West Coast

Over the last three weeks against the Eagles, teams have been scoring with ease. Over this time, we have seen them give up 14 scores over 110 and six over 130. Oliver is averaging 125 in his last three games and should have a day out.

No.2 – Andrew Brayshaw v Gold Coast

Coming off 134, Brayshaw is running hot right now. The Suns are the third easiest team to score against this year and last season he had 118 against them.

No.3 – Christian Petracca v West Coast

Petracca hasn’t had the scores of Oliver, but this match-up is too good to ignore. Although he has scored 118 and 111 in his last two games, Petracca has the ability to be massive in this one.

No.4 – Lachie Neale v Adelaide

Ranking at No.4 on form over the last three weeks, Neale hasn’t taken his foot off the pedal averaging 117 in this time. If he can replicate what Cripps (130) did last week against the Crows, then Neale is certainly a worth captain option.

No.5 – Rory Laird v Brisbane

Laird scored 118 against the Lions last year and has hit some serious form scoring 122, 118 and 110 in his last three games.

