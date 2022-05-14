Alex Mirkov and Sam Conway contest the ruck in Carlton's clash with Werribee in VFL round five, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FANS can look forward to a smorgasbord of state-league footy in 2022 with every game of the VFL and WAFL seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

The action kicks off in the Smithy's VFL with two games on Saturday: Collingwood v Footscray from 2.05pm AEST, followed later that night by Williamstown v Frankston from 7.35pm AEST

The six-game VFL round concludes on Sunday with four games, headed by North Melbourne v Casey Demons and Box Hill Hawks v Richmond from 12pm AEST.

There is one WAFL match on this weekend with the rescheduled East Fremantle v West Coast clash kicking off at 2pm AWST on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the WAFL's best players will be taking on the SANFL in the WA v SA state game from 12pm AWST on Sunday, and you can catch all the action here on the AFL Live Official App.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2022 VFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL opportunity.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round eight

Saturday, May 14

Collingwood v Footscray, AIA Centre, 2.05pm AEST

Williamstown v Frankston, Williamstown Oval, 7.35pm AEST

Sunday, May 15

North Melbourne v Casey Demons, Arden Street Oval, 12pm AEST

Box Hill Hawks v Richmond, Box Hill City Oval, 12pm AEST

Southport v GWS Giants, Austworld Centre Oval, 12.35pm AEST

Northern Bullants v Port Melbourne, Preston City Oval, 1.05pm AEST

WAFL fixture, round four

Saturday, May 14

East Fremantle v West Coast, New Choice Homes Park, 2pm AWST



