FANS can look forward to a smorgasbord of state-league footy in 2022 with every game of the VFL and WAFL seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.
The action kicks off in the Smithy's VFL with two games on Saturday: Collingwood v Footscray from 2.05pm AEST, followed later that night by Williamstown v Frankston from 7.35pm AEST
The six-game VFL round concludes on Sunday with four games, headed by North Melbourne v Casey Demons and Box Hill Hawks v Richmond from 12pm AEST.
There is one WAFL match on this weekend with the rescheduled East Fremantle v West Coast clash kicking off at 2pm AWST on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the WAFL's best players will be taking on the SANFL in the WA v SA state game from 12pm AWST on Sunday, and you can catch all the action here on the AFL Live Official App.
The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2022 VFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL opportunity.
Smithy's VFL fixture, round eight
Saturday, May 14
Collingwood v Footscray, AIA Centre, 2.05pm AEST
Williamstown v Frankston, Williamstown Oval, 7.35pm AEST
Sunday, May 15
North Melbourne v Casey Demons, Arden Street Oval, 12pm AEST
Box Hill Hawks v Richmond, Box Hill City Oval, 12pm AEST
Southport v GWS Giants, Austworld Centre Oval, 12.35pm AEST
Northern Bullants v Port Melbourne, Preston City Oval, 1.05pm AEST
WAFL fixture, round four
Saturday, May 14
East Fremantle v West Coast, New Choice Homes Park, 2pm AWST