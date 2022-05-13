Jye Menzie in action for South Adelaide in the SANFL. Picture: Cory Sutton

TEENAGE forward Jye Menzie will be out to enhance his mid-season draft hopes with a big performance in the WAFL v SANFL match on Sunday.

The 19-year-old has been selected in a strong SANFL squad featuring a host of stars and ex-AFL players including Dan Menzel, Connor Ballenden, Kaiden Brand and Liam McBean.

Menzie, who hails from Tasmania, has kicked 15 goals in six matches for South Adelaide after a blistering start to the season where booted 10 in first two games. As revealed in Inside Trading last month, at least four clubs have enquired about the talented goalkicker.

>>WAFL v SANFL will be streamed live on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live official app from 12pm AWST (1.30pm ACST, 2pm AEST)

There are some familiar names in the WAFL squad with Aaron Black, Angus Dewar, Stefan Giro and Jake Florenca, who all featured for West Coast as top-up players this year, all selected.

This match has produced a number of draftees in the past with Greg Clark, Connor West (both West Coast) and Matt Parker (Richmond) featuring for the WAFL side last year and Tyson Stengle (Geelong) and Jack Hayes (St Kilda) both playing for SANFL.

Other players to get on an AFL list after playing in this game include Collingwood's John Noble, Bomber Will Snelling, former Swan Michael Knoll and ex-Eagle Josh Deluca.

WAFL v SANFL at Optus Stadium, 12pm AWST (1:30pm ACST, 2pm AEST)

WAFL

B: Guadagnin, Strom, Jupp

HB: Rogers, Pearson, Eardley

C: Turner, Florenca, Lim

HF: Schumacher, Marsh, Meadows

F: Keitel, Sokol, McInnes

Foll: Jones, Black, Kitchin

I/C: Harris, Giro, Knott, Pegoraro, Delahunty, Brayshaw

Emerg: Dewar, Byrne

SANFL

B: Spina, Brand, Coomblas

HB: Voss, Durdin, Sinor

C: Wigg, Knight, Allen

HF: Ramsey, Ballenden, Rokahr

F: Menzie, McBean, Williams

Foll: Boyd, Nunn, Coombe

I/C: D. Menzel, Keough, Sampson, Carmichael, O’Neill