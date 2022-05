Sam Docherty celebrates a goal during Carlton's win over GWS in round nine, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The Blues' win was arguably the biggest under Michael Voss

- Inspirational Blue is the story of the year

- Saints' gutsy win

- No one is going to want to face this team in September