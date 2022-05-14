JESSE Hogan will miss Leon Cameron's farewell game on Sunday, with the Greater Western Sydney forward ruled out with illness.

Jake Riccardi comes into the team in Hogan's absence, with Xavier O'Halloran named as an emergency.

Hogan is the latest AFL player to be ruled out of a game with illness, with Essendon making five late changes just an hour before the bounce in round eight and Chad Wingard missing his 200th game after falling ill last week. Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge revealed on Friday night that ruck Tim English would miss another week after suffering a very bad case of the flu.

The Giants have already swung the axe ahead of the crunch clash, with small forward Bobby Hill and ruck Matt Flynn dropped.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R9: Greater Western Sydney v Carlton Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Giants and Blues at Giants Stadium.

It's been a big week for the Giants, with coach Leon Cameron announcing he would be stepping down after nine years in the role.

Sunday's game will be Cameron's last in the top job, with Mark McVeigh to take over as interim head coach from round 10.