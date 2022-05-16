Marlion Pickett bumps Dylan Moore during Richmond's win over Hawthorn in round nine, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND will appeal Marlion Pickett's one-game suspension for his bump on Hawthorn's Dylan Moore.

If Pickett is successful, he will be free to play in the Tigers' Dreamtime at the 'G clash with Essendon on Saturday night.

Pickett bumped Moore on the members' wing during the second quarter of the Tigers' win over the Hawks on Saturday.

Pickett bump floors Hawk Moore Richmond's Marlion Pickett bumps Hawthorn's Dylan Moore during the second quarter

The Match Review Officer deemed that Pickett made high contact with Moore, with medium impact and careless conduct, resulting in a one-game suspension.

Pickett's Tigers teammate Tom Lynch was cleared of wrongdoing after he hit Hawthorn's Jarman Impey high with a raised forearm. Impey left the field under the blood rule for a cut on his face, but returned to play out the game.