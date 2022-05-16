LET'S GET INTO IT: Cal Twomey, Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge bring you AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Digital

A FORTNIGHT away from the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, on this edition of AFL Exchange, our residential draft expert Cal Twomey has run his eye over the candidates who are in contention along with the clubs that have list spots available.

Sarah Olle, Cal Twomey, and Riley Beveridge are back again as the AFL Exchange crew counts down to the mid-season draft and discusses all the big issues to come from round nine, including whether the Bombers can salvage anything from the back half of this season after another "insipid performance" on Saturday night.

Is 2022 the year Gold Coast is destined to feature in September? The Giants are on the lookout for a new coach, so what are the priorities that need immediate attention? What once would have been a serious concern at St Kilda with Jack Steele going down doesn't necessarily mean the world is going to fall in this year, but how do they replace the captain?

Of course, the round nine Rising Star nominee has been named, 'Things That Should Happen', 'Death, taxes and...' plus plenty more.

Subscribe to AFL Exchange now – wherever you get your podcasts – and don't forget to tune in to the full show on Monday nights from 6.10pm AEDT, as well as on Thursday mornings where we answer your questions on Exchange Extra.

EPISODE GUIDE

0.50: Can Essendon salvage anything from this year?

6.55: Are finals now on the agenda for Gold Coast?

10.10: What are the first priorities for Greater Western Sydney’s next coach?

16.32: SEGMENT: Things That Should Happen

21.55: How can the Saints fare without Jack Steele?

24.00: Who are the pre-agents to keep an eye on this off-season?

28.38: SEGMENT: Death, Taxes and...

32.55: What has been the key factor in Port Adelaide’s return to form and how far can they go?

34.40: Carlton v Sydney – who wins this Friday night?

37.25: Two weeks out from the mid-season draft, how is this year’s group shaping up?