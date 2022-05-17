Archie Perkins celebrates a goal for Essendon against Hawthorn in round eight, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has locked away talented youngster Archie Perkins for a further two years in a much-needed boost for the club.

Perkins, who was pick No.9 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft, has played 30 games for the Bombers since making his debut last year.

The winner of Essendon's Lindsay Griffiths Rising Star award last year, Perkins has played predominantly forward for the 2-7 Bombers in 2022.

Perkins, 20, has kicked 10 goals in nine games this year, while averaging 12.2 disposals, 3.2 marks and 2.6 tackles per game.

Archie Perkins celebrates a goal during Essendon's win over Adelaide in round four, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"I've loved my time at the Bombers so far and I'm so excited to remain at the club for another two years," he said.

"We are disappointed at the moment with our on-field results, but I'm very confident that we have a core group of young players who have a lot of potential and will take this club forward."

Essendon general manager of list and recruiting Adrian Dodoro backed Perkins to become a star for the club.

"Archie has come into the club and quickly shown his commitment to improving and growing his game to become the best player he can be," he said.

Perkins pounces and sinks smooth snap The Bombers produce some exciting ball movement to eventually find Archie Perkins for a superb finish

"He has huge potential and with his work ethic and maturity, he will be a key player for the Bombers for many years to come."

Perkins, who was set to come out of contract at the end of the year, has been one of Essendon's better performers in 2022.

The club is again under the spotlight following a 58-point loss to Sydney on Saturday night that sent them to a 2-7 record this year.

Essendon faces Richmond in the annual Dreamtime at the 'G clash at the MCG on Saturday night.