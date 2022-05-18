Adam Treloar celebrates during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Collingwood in round nine, 2022. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

HAVING spent time at three clubs, in-form star Adam Treloar has declared he wants to end his career with the Western Bulldogs.

The hard-working midfielder will bring up his 200th AFL game on Saturday when he runs through the Bulldogs' banner with daughter Georgie ahead of the clash with Gold Coast at Ballarat's Mars Stadium.

Treloar is in close to career-best form as the Bulldogs seek to get their 2022 campaign back on track after a slow start to the season.

The 29-year-old is coming off a match-winning, best-on-ground performance against Collingwood, the club that controversially traded him at the end of 2020 to alleviate salary cap pressure.

But the Magpies and their supporters still mean a great deal to Treloar.

He was an instant hit with fans after arriving at Collingwood in 2016 following four seasons with GWS.

"It's been a pretty unique career and I've been fortunate enough to play for three incredible clubs," Treloar said.

"I'm always going to have a piece of me at all three footy clubs and I don't plan to play for any more footy clubs, I don't want to do that, I want to finish here (at the Bulldogs).

"They (Collingwood) are a very passionate fan base who I still interact with.

Western Bulldog Adam Treloar fends off Collingwood's Jordan De Goey in R9, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"The amount of Collingwood people I meet at the shops and give me their love and just wish I was still there is something that I appreciate and cherish.

"When they say you're still my favourite player, not you were my favourite player, is something I appreciate it.

"It wasn't just my footy that affected them, it was my life and the way I am as a person, too."

Treloar has attracted his fair share of attention during his career, and came under heavy criticism from several media commentators for his performance in last year's semi-final win against Brisbane.

Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge famously hit out at Treloar's "nasty" and "vindictive" critics in an explosive spray, leading his key onballer to fire in the preliminary and grand finals.

"Even watching from afar and I hadn't been at the footy club, I'd seen times where (Beveridge) had spoken about Tom Boyd when he was struggling and 'Jongy' (former player Lin Jong)," Treloar said.

Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge and midfielder Adam Treloar celebrate after beating Port Adelaide in the 2021 preliminary final. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

"You always want your footy club to back you and your coach to be able to balance being a coach and a mentor who supports you emotionally and mentally.

"That was a pretty challenging time for me that little period and for him to be there and stand up for me individually is something that I'm grateful for and I know my family is, too."

Treloar is excited by the prospect of his family being in Ballarat for his milestone game.

His partner Kim Ravaillion has lived in Brisbane since the start of 2021 with their daughter as she is a star for Super Netball team Queensland Firebirds.

"Georgie's coming down, and she's never been on an AFL ground with me," Treloar said.

"She'll run through the banner with me on Saturday and that will probably be my proudest moment, there might be a few tears."