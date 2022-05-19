State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Woodville-West Torrens v Adelaide at Maughan Thiem Kia Oval, Friday May 20, 7.40pm ACST

Reilly O'Brien dominated in Adelaide's 33-point win over Woodville-West Torrens on Friday night, finishing with 37 disposals, 42 hitouts, 11 marks, 13 clearances and a goal.

O'Brien, the Crows' 2020 club champion, played the first eight games of the season before being dropped ahead of the round nine clash with Brisbane.

He was well-supported in midfield by fellow senior Crows Matt Crouch (35 disposals, seven clearances) and Harry Schoenberg (20 disposals, five clearances).

Elliott Himmelberg and Tariek Newchurch both booted two goals for the Crows in an even performance up forward.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Williamstown at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex, Saturday May 21, 1.35pm AEST

Rhys Mathieson was dominant with 31 disposals including a game-high 14 clearances in the Lions' low-scoring two-point VFL win over Williamstown.

After being the AFL side's medi sub in the past two games, Thomas Berry was busy with 24 disposals and 11 tackles.

Mitch Cox (24 disposals and seven marks) and Carter Michael (22 disposals) contributed too.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Sandringham at Ikon Park, Sunday May 22, 12pm AEST

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Essendon at the MCG, Saturday May 21, 2.45pm AEST

Harrison Jones returned to VFL action after an injury-cursed 2022 with 11 disposals and a one goal in the Bombers' 33-point VFL loss to Richmond.

Ruckman Andrew Phillips was good with 23 hitouts and 14 disposals including five clearances. He also had five marks and a goal.

Teenage defender Cody Brand gathered 24 disposals with 15 kicks, nine handballs and nine marks.

Irish youngster Cian McBride had 20 disposals and 11 marks plus nine hitouts, while Brayden Ham and Garrett McDonagh both gathered 20 touches.

Kaine Baldwin was quiet, managing only four disposals and no goals.

Harrison Jones in action during the round nine, 2022 VFL match. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: South Fremantle v Peel at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, Saturday May 21, 2.10pm AWST

Small forward Sam Sturt continues to mount a case for AFL selection with three goals in the Thunder's 26-point loss to South Fremantle. Sturt only had nine disposals for the game but was efficient when given an opportunity.

Darcy Tucker responded from his omission from the AFL side with a team-high 28 disposals with seven inside 50s, plus eight marks and five tackles.

Youngster Jye Amiss kicked two goals, while Lloyd Meek had 26 hit-outs and 10 disposals. Off-season draftee Matthew Johnson played for the first time after a foot injury, gathering 11 disposals with nine tackles.

Connor Blakely (26 disposals), Mitch Crowden (25 disposals) and Josh Treacy (two goals) contributed.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Northern Bullants v Geelong at Preston City Oval, Sunday May 22, 1.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Gold Coast at VU Whitten Oval, Saturday May 21, 12.05pm AEST

Off-season recruit Charlie Constable collected 35 disposals with 21 kicks and 14 handballs in a 25-point win away to Footscray.

Alex Davies responded to being dropped from the seniors with an equal game-high seven clearances among his 24 disposals with 10 tackles.

Jack Bowes continues to mount a case for AFL selection following a pre-season shoulder injury, accumulating 27 disposals in his third game back, having had 29 touches last week.

Jeremy Sharp, on his return from a hip injury, had 33 disposals and a goal, while Sam Flanders (33 disposals) and Elijah Hollands (27 disposals and two goals) gathered plenty of footy. Sam Day hit the scoreboard with four goals.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: GWS v Werribee at Giants Stadium, Sunday May 22, 10.05am AEST

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: West Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Loxton Oval, Sunday May 22, 2.05pm ACST

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Essendon at the MCG, Saturday May 21, 2.45pm AEST

Noah Cumberland and Sydney Stack both booted three goals to lead the Tigers to a 33-point win over Essendon on Saturday.

Cumberland, who is yet to debut at senior level and going with pick 49 in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft, may have had more, kicking 3.3 from 16 disposals with six marks. Stack gathered 15 disposals for his three majors, two coming in the last quarter.

Hugo Ralphsmith marked his second game back from injury with a game-high 27 disposals from 14 kicks and 13 handballs to win the Sir Doug Nicholls Award for best afield.

Thomson Dow (23 disposals with four clearances) and Matthew Parker (22 disposals and nine marks) found plenty of footy.

Young defender Bigoa Nyuon returned with 10 disposals and four marks after one game in the seniors.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Sandringham at Ikon Park, Sunday May 22, 12pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Coburg v Sydney at Piranha Park, Saturday May 21, 1.05pm AEST

Sydney's big men shone in Saturday's 35-point VFL win, with Joel Amartey booting four goals from 18 disposals and 11 marks.

Hayden McLean, Lachlan McAndrew, Sam Reid and Callum Sinclair all managed two goals for the Swans. Reid hauled down 14 marks, with inaccuracy costing him a bag of goals, kicking 2.5.

Ryan Clarke was everywhere with 22 kicks and 14 handballs for his 36 disposals along with eight marks and four tackles.

Robbie Fox, Dylan Stephens and Lewis Taylor were all busy with 27 disposals each. Taylor along with Clarke had a team-high seven clearances each. Ben Ronke, who was dropped in round nine, had 22 disposals with two goals.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Perth v West Coast at Pentanet Stadium, Saturday May 21, 2.10pm AWST

Only three AFL-listed players turned out in the Eagles' 80-point loss to West Perth, with Zane Trew impressing with 22 disposals, three marks and four tackles.

Young ruckman Jack Williams battled with five disposals including a goal along with seven hit-outs, while Luke Strnadica had three touches with 14 hitouts.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Gold Coast at VU Whitten Oval, Saturday May 21, 12.05pm AEST

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan booted three goals from 12 touches with six marks for Footscray in their 25-point home defeat to Gold Coast.

The 2020 NAB AFL Draft pick one was one of few highlights for the Bulldogs, with Hayden Crozier continuing his strong VFL form with 24 disposals and eight marks.

Sam Darcy gathered 12 touches in his second VFL game, while Josh Schache booted two goals. Mature-age rookie Charlie Parker had 20 disposals and teenager Arthur Jones collected 16 possessions.