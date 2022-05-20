Sydney Stack in action for Richmond's VFL team against Box Hill in round eight, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FANS can look forward to a smorgasbord of state-league footy in 2022 with every game of the VFL and WAFL seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

Round nine of the VFL kicks off with five big games on Saturday, starting with Footscray v Gold Coast and Port Melbourne v Southport from 12.05pm AEST.

On Sunday, the action continues with three matches, headed by GWS Giants hosting Werribee from 10.05am AEST.

In the WAFL, a huge round five begins with a special clash between Subiaco and Swan Districts in Kalgoorlie, to align with the AFL's Sir Doug Nicholls Round, from 12.10pm AWST. The clash between top-five contenders Claremont and East Perth kicks off from 2.10pm AWST

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2022 VFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL opportunity.

Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round nine

Saturday, May 21

Footscray v Gold Coast, VU Whitten Oval, 12.05pm AEST

Port Melbourne v Southport, ETU Stadium, 12.05pm AEST

Coburg v Sydney Swans, Piranha Park, 1.05pm AEST

Brisbane v Williamstown, Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex, 1.35pm AEST

Richmond v Essendon, MCG, 2.45pm AEST

Sunday, May 22

GWS Giants v Werribee, Giants Stadium, 10.05am AEST

Carlton v Sandringham, Ikon Park, 12pm AEST

Northern Bullants v Geelong, Preston City Oval, 1.05pm AEST

WAFL fixture, round five

Saturday, May 20

Subiaco v Swan Districts, Sir Richard Moore Oval, Kalgoorlie, 12.10pm AWST

Claremont v East Perth, Revo Fitness Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

South Fremantle v Peel Thunder, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2.10pm AWST

West Perth v West Coast, Pentanet Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

Perth v East Fremantle, Mineral Resources Park, 2.10pm AWST