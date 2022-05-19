IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Friday night's massive clash between Carlton and Sydney
- The Swan who will 'soak up the moment' tonight
- The AFLW CBA deal is a massive relief for players
- The Grand Final start time debate
In today's episode ...
0:22 – Friday night footy looks set to deliver a classic
2:02 – Carlton’s shocking Friday night record
4:52 – The stakes tonight are sky high
6:50 – The biggest team selection news
11:18 – A historic CBA for the AFLW
13:22 – The journey of the league towards full-time professionalism
15:35 – The most underrated AFL defenders
17:37 – Nat and Damo square off on the Grand Final start time debate