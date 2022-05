A general view of Marvel Stadium ahead of the North Melbourne v Narrm game during round 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

North Melbourne v Narrm at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

North Melbourne: Atu Bosenavulagi

Narrm: Toby Bedford

Geelong v Port Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Geelong: Rhys Stanley and Quinton Narkle replaced in selected side by Francis Evans and Cooper Stephens

Port Adelaide: None

MEDICAL SUBS

Geelong: Gryan Miers

Port Adelaide: Martin Frederick

Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast at Mars Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Western Bulldogs: Roarke Smith

Gold Coast: Oleg Markov