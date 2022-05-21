A LIFT in intensity and effort is top of the list for dropped North Melbourne duo Jaidyn Stephenson and Callum Coleman-Jones.

The two recruits were omitted for this weekend's match against Narrm, with Tristan Xerri and a host of midfielders in Jy Simpkin, Jason Horne-Francis and Hugh Greenwood included.

"This week, probably for the first time in a few weeks we were able to have some pressure coming through selection, with three or four guys coming back in," coach David Noble said.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: North Melbourne v Melbourne The Kangaroos and Demons clash in round 10

"So with that, guys who aren't delivering enough that we require, that means you get selection pressure. Unfortunately, we had a bye this week, so we weren't able to get them back in the VFL. But both guys understand clearly what they need to do.

"They've got to go back to work, they've got to get on the training track, put some performances in at VFL, and they have to vie for their spot back again. While the scoreboard was out of kilter for us today, I think the effort, physicality and intensity we brought today is an indication of what those two have to do to get back into the team, as a starting point.

"There's other aspects of ruck work and Jaidyn's forward and midfield craft, there's those elements, but that's where those two guys are at."

Jaidyn Stephenson gets a kick away for North Melbourne against the Western Bulldogs in R5, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Despite the lopsided 47-point scoreline, Noble was pleased with his side's form for three quarters, with the Roos closing the gap to six points at the 13-minute mark of the third term before things got out of control.

"Lots of positives for our guys. Our fans can really see what we're trying to do, it wasn't just about Melbourne but the control of the ball. Our better quarters this year have been when we've managed the ball really well," Noble said.

"The review today will be we need to replicate that. We did it against Sydney, that's our model, the first half against Carlton, a quarter against the Bulldogs, and a couple of other quarters, bits and pieces, but that was way more sustained today."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Full post-match, R10: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round ten's match against Melbourne

Noble said the Roos would be seeking clarification on a free kick paid against Tarryn Thomas for a dangerous tackle on Ed Langdon. The Dee was subbed out of the game with a rib injury.

"It's one of those ones, it's difficult to balance, isn't it? I'm not sure of the interpretation, it was front on. I get the dangerous essence of tackles, but from my side of things, I thought it was an OK tackle, I was pretty happy with it," he said.

"We had one with Jed Anderson last week as well. I just think we have to be careful, and there has to be a balance on both sides, but I'll be making a phone call on that one and a few others this week."

Narrm coach Simon Goodwin said Langdon had already been sent for scans.

"I think when you send them off for scans, there's a bit of a fear (of a break). But he was really sore, so we subbed him pretty quickly. Once we get all the information, we can assess it from there," Goodwin said.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Full post-match, R10: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after round ten's match against North Melbourne

Star Melbourne midfielder Clayton Oliver had a night out, finishing with a career-high 45 disposals. He also recorded 13 clearances (one short of his best of 14), 621m gained, 13 inside 50s and six score involvements, and could well have sewn up the three Brownlow votes by half-time.

"He's been an amazing player, and he continues to excel his game to new levels. Today, he was outstanding. His stuff around the footy was the best I've seen for a long, long time. He's a really important player to us, and without Jack Viney and James Harmes in the team, I thought he really stepped up in that space," Goodwin said.

"He's just done it since he was 18, he's come in and done it over and over again for a long period of time.

"A lot of the time you'll watch the game (live) and go, 'I didn't realise he had 40 possessions', and then you go back and watch the tape and there's some pretty special stuff amongst it as to how he releases the ball, moves the ball into space and traffic and brings others into the game."