Josh Kennedy walks from the field during Sydney's loss to Carlton in round 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL advises that the Match Review of Round 10's Friday game has been completed. Three charges were laid and there were no incidents that required a detailed explanation.

Charges laid:

Josh Kennedy, Sydney Swans, has been charged with Striking Sam Docherty, Carlton, during the second quarter of the Round 10 match between Carlton and the Sydney Swans played at Marvel Stadium on Friday, May 20, 2022.

In summary, he can accept a one-match suspension with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Medium Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Crazy sequence as Kennedy pings hammy collecting Docherty Tempers flare as Josh Kennedy injures his hamstring while catching Sam Docherty high

Liam Stocker, Carlton, has been charged with wrestling Chad Warner, Sydney Swans, during the second quarter of the Round 10 match between Carlton and the Sydney Swans played at Marvel Stadium on Friday, May 20, 2022.

In summary, he can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.

A second offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $2500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1500 sanction.

Chad Warner, Sydney Swans, has been charged with Wrestling Liam Stock, Carlton, during the second quarter of the Round 10 match between Carlton and the Sydney Swans played at Marvel Stadium on Friday, May 20, 2022.

In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.