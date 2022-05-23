West Coast players congratulate Luke Shuey after a goal during the R10 clash between GWS and West Coast at Giants Stadium on May 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast is not concerned about the back soreness that led to captain Luke Shuey being substituted out of Sunday's loss to Greater Western Sydney, confident he will be able to rebound for Saturday night's clash against the Western Bulldogs.

Shuey returned from a hamstring niggle against the Giants on Sunday but sent a scare through the Eagles camp when he was forced off during the fourth quarter given his recent injury battles.

The Eagles are confident the Norm Smith medallist has not suffered any further soft tissue setbacks, however, and were encouraged by his return against the Giants, which saw him finish with 16 disposals and a goal.

"It's not a hamstring, I think it's back-related," Simpson said on Sunday.

"The message came up that we need to sub 'Boots' out, he's got a sore back. I said has it got anything to do with a hamstring and they said no.

"I think we walk away from today taking it as a positive. What he gave us, what he got out of the game is part of his build.

"We were quite happy with what he gave us … he's probably two to three weeks away from getting those minutes in before he gets the flow of the game."

Shuey, who has battled multiple soft tissue injuries across the past two-and-a-half years, was heavily managed in his return, playing 58 per cent game time.

The 31-year-old's most recent string of hamstring issues started in February when he was injured in the opening seconds of the Eagles' match simulation training.

"He's missed a bit of footy, but I thought you really noticed him when he was around the ball, so he'll only get better," Simpson said.

The Eagles should regain champion forward Josh Kennedy (knee soreness) against the Bulldogs, while premiership hero Dom Sheed (ankle) is also making a push to return in the next fortnight.

Luke Foley (concussion) and Samo Petrevski-Seton (health and safety protocols) could also be considered as the Eagles' availability slowly improves after taking 23 available players into round 10.

The club will meet in the next week to discuss how it uses two available list spots in the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, having added young star Oscar Allen (foot) and Luke Edwards (groin) to the inactive list.