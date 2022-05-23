The Traders are back with another Fantasy podcast!

AS A gift from the Fantasy Gods ahead of the round 12-14 byes, dual-positions players will be added to AFL Fantasy Classic and Draft after round 11 and there could be a couple of big names who become must-haves.

The Western Bulldogs’ midfield has plenty of stars running through with Marcus Bontempelli and Bailey Smith finding themselves on the outer and playing forward. According to Fantasy Freako from Champion Data, the duo appear to be a good chance to be available as forwards on the eve of the bye rounds.

% of game time forward yesterday:



Max Gawn 31%

Marcus Bontempelli 53%

Bailey Smith 49%#SuperCoach #AFLFantasy — Fantasy Freako (@FantasyFreako) May 21, 2022

In this week’s episode of The Traders’ AFL Fantasy Podcast, Roy reveals his Rollin’ 22 of the best 22 players to have in your Fantasy team. He says that as soon as they are named as forwards, they are straight in.

The forward line has been a position where plenty of frustrations have come and there is a world where it could be full of Bulldogs!

Join Roy, Calvin and Warnie for a fun show as they reveal the popular moves this week and their trades in the last round before the byes.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this week’s episode …

2:00 - Callum Mills had a late score adjustment which equaled Calvin's prediction.

5:30 - New dual position players will be added to the game next week with Marcus Bontempelli and Bailey Smith a chance to add FWD status.

9:35 - Roy awards his +3 to Sam Hayes for his 70 points filling in for the ill Brayden Preuss.

13:00 - Warnie's new recruit Dayne Zorko let him down as he watched him live.

17:00 - Stephen Coniglio played through the midfield and posted a premium score.

20:45 - In the SANFL, Crows ruck Reilly O'Brien had a day out scoring 172.

24:00 - Who makes the latest update of the Rollin' 22?

27:00 - Max Gawn holds onto the No.1 spot in the ruck, but who is next to him?

33:00 - F6 is a bit of a surprise, but he might get bumped next week as a pair of Dogs are a lock to come in.

35:15 - Is Tom Mitchell back?

40:25 - Calvin has some stats on the how midfielders go against the Eagles.

43:40 - The Traders discuss their early trade thoughts ... and Warnie is happy to be offloading Jake Bowey.

Questions from social media

47:30 - What do you do with Matt Rowell?

51:00 - Is building a 'Warne Chest' full of cash handy for the byes?

55:30 - Caleb Serong keeps getting it done.

58:00 - Can you sideways Nick Daicos or Nic Martin for Darcy Cameron?

Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub.