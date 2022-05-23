Dan McStay of Brisbane receives medical attention against West Coast in R8, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE appears set to get some key forward relief with Dan McStay likely to return against Greater Western Sydney at the Gabba on Saturday.

However, fellow tall forward Joe Daniher is still a little way off.

McStay has missed Brisbane's past two matches – a win against Adelaide and loss against Hawthorn on Sunday – after tweaking his ankle against West Coast in round eight.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Make your trades NOW

Coach Chris Fagan said McStay was a "chance" to return against the Giants after a strong recovery from his injury.

He will need to get through training this week, with the main session on Thursday, to get back into the 22.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Big blow as McStay subbed off after this injury The Lions have suffered a worrying injury concern with Dan McStay appearing to hurt his ankle after landing awkwardly

In further good news for the Lions, Hugh McCluggage is also a chance of facing the Giants after leaving the field in the final quarter against Hawthorn.

The hamstring niggle he felt was not as bad as first thought.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Star Lion subbed out with hammy issue Hugh McCluggage has been subbed out with a hamstring complaint

In the absence of McStay and Daniher, Brisbane has tried a couple of its younger forwards to complement Eric Hipwood's return following his ruptured ACL.

Jack Payne played forward twice, but reverted to defence against the Hawks when Marcus Adams (health and safety protocols) was withdrawn, paving the way for Tom Fullarton to partner Hipwood.

Payne has shown flashes in his appearances and kicked a goal late in Launceston when thrown forward.

Fullarton played arguably the best of his 16 career games against Hawthorn, kicking a goal from his 12 disposals and adding three goal assists.

Tom Fullarton celebrates a goal during the round 10 clash between Brisbane and Hawthorn at University of Tasmania Stadium on May 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Fagan said Daniher was still three weeks from playing again, which could see him return against either St Kilda in round 13 or following the bye in round 15 against Melbourne.

Brisbane had a 10-1 record last year when McStay, Hipwood and Daniher played and finished the match together.