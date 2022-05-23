Tom Lynch (front) and Kane Lambert (rear) sit on the Richmond bench near the end of R10, 2022 against Essendon. Picture: AFL Photos

TOM LYNCH'S Coleman Medal hopes have taken a dent with the Richmond spearhead set to be sidelined for two to three weeks with his second hamstring injury this year.

Lynch is in arguably career-best form, kicking 31 goals from 10 matches at a marginally higher rate than his 2016 Gold Coast return of 66 goals from 22 games. He has almost overtaken last year's tally of 35 from 18 games.

He is sitting second in the Coleman Medal race, two goals behind Carlton's Charlie Curnow.

"Tom had scans on Sunday that showed a mild strain in his lower hamstring area. It's in a similar spot to the issue he had in the pre-season, it's not in the same spot, but given it's in close proximity we need to take a bit of extra care," Richmond physical performance manager Peter Burge told richmondfc.com.au.

"It's actually pulled up really well, he's running today (Monday) and we feel like it's going to turn around pretty quickly... He'll get moving pretty quickly this week and I anticipate he'll be doing a fair bit next week.

"He's obviously not playing this week, but post-bye we'll have to make the decision as to how quickly we return, if we give him an extra week or how that plays out. But we're certainly doing a fair bit of investigation and looking at his program.

"But it's not going to be a long injury, it's just how we calculate the timeframe and when he's safe to return so that he stays returned and we don't have another problem."

Burge said hard-running half-forward Kane Lambert's hip is "really sore", after the three-time premiership star was subbed off due to his long-term issue.

Kane Lambert at Richmond training in May, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"He's played four games in a row now, and with his long-term hip issue, we kind of expected we would have a situation where he would have to miss games. He did unbelievably well to play four in a row," Burge said.

"We didn't expect it to be as sore on (Saturday) night (because) he trained last Thursday and was feeling quite good, but it's a little bit unpredictable. But Kane himself flagged that he was struggling and it was getting sorer.

"So, really now it's a situation where he needs a little bit more recovery time for that hip to settle over the bye, and I would anticipate that he'd be back training again leading into the Port Adelaide game (round 13). So, we'll assess as we go as we usually do, and we will then look at how many games optimally he could play in a row."

Burge said late withdrawal Jack Graham (toe) should be available for Friday night's clash against Sydney, while dashing key back Noah Balta (hamstring) is also aiming for a round 13 return against the Power.