AFTER a weekend where Charlie Curnow and Max King both kicked six-goal hauls, if you had to line them up on the wall, who are you going to pick?

Sarah Olle and Cal Twomey are back again on AFL Exchange asking that very question, but they don't agree. Charlie is leading the Coleman Medal after 10 rounds (33 goals), while Max King is in equal third (29 goals), both are having a monumental impact on their respective sides.

Away from the power forwards, we discuss who has been the biggest surprise packet of the season, which midfielder would be leading the Brownlow Medal race nearing the halfway point of the season, favourite McDonald-Tipungwuti memories, and the lost arts of footy that we need to bring back!

Of course, the Round 10 Rising Star nominee has been named, Things That Should Happen, If I'm... Plus plenty more.

EPISODE GUIDE

1.25: Who is Melbourne's biggest challenger for the premiership?

5.50: Is Hawthorn the surprise packet of the season?

10.05: You have to choose one, who are you taking – Charlie Curnow or Max King?

16.15: SEGMENT – Things That Should Happen

18.19: What's your best Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti memory?

22.30: Which player would be leading the Brownlow Medal right now?



25.20: What's the forgotten art in footy you'd like to see more of?

28.33: SEGMENT – If I'm...

32.35: Who is the next key forward who should be swung into defence?

38.15: Who wins out of Sydney and Richmond on Friday night?