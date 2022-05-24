MASON Cox is a chance to be available for Collingwood's blockbuster clash against Carlton on Sunday after being cleared of tendon damage on Tuesday.

The 211cm ruckman-forward was substituted out of Sunday's win over Fremantle at Optus Stadium due to a compound finger dislocation, which split the skin in his finger.

AFL.com.au understands the American was cleared of a fracture on Monday after the Magpies returned from Perth, before passing further tests on Tuesday.

The club still needs the wound to settle before Cox is able to train fully. If it doesn't, the medical department is unlikely to take the risk of infection, given it could sideline him for a period of time.

Mason Cox in action for Collingwood against Fremantle in R10, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Cox will aim to train with the main group at the AIA Centre on Friday ahead of the clash against the 8-2 Blues.

The 31-year-old was recalled for his third game of the season – and first since the trip to Queensland in round five – in Perth after stacking up some strong performances in the VFL.

New Magpies coach Craig McRae had chosen to go with undersized rookie Aiden Begg in the ruck between rounds seven and nine, before turning to Cox to support Darcy Cameron in the absence of injured star Brodie Grundy.

The dual All-Australian suffered a PCL injury against Essendon on Anzac Day, sidelining him for up to three months.

Cox fell out of favour under Nathan Buckley and Robert Harvey in 2021 before earning a new deal in late October.

He has added three appearances in 2022 to take his career tally to 79 games since he was plucked from Texas, via Oklahoma State University.