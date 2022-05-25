Narrm's Jack Viney during a training session at Olympic Park on May 23, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

JACK Viney is expected to take his place in Narrm’s line-up come Saturday afternoon, having been a late out last weekend with hamstring awareness.

Dees coach Simon Goodwin confirmed on Wednesday that the veteran Demon was back training and looked ready to go ahead of his side’s clash with fourth-placed Fremantle at the MCG on Saturday afternoon.

“'Vines' is raring to go,” Goodwin said.

“He was knocking on the door on Monday.

“He was a little bit tight in the hamstring heading into last week’s game, so we didn’t want to risk him.

“But come Monday he was raring to go, so he’ll train fully today and we’re expecting him to be suiting up (on Saturday).”

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

Viney isn’t the only Demon who is a chance to return from injury, with star wingman Ed Langdon a possibility to play.

Langdon was subbed out with a rib injury following a hard hit during the first quarter of Narrm’s Round 10 game, but scans showed no internal damage.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Tenacious Thomas tackle deemed dangerous Ed Langdon scores the opening goal of the game after Tarryn Thomas is penalised for a ferocious tackle

“He’s getting better day by day, so we’ll give him right up until game time,” Goodwin said.

“We’ll give him a good test over the next few days and see where he’s at.

“We certainly won’t take a risk with him, if he’s sore at any stage, we won’t play him, but he’s progressed well over the past 24 hours.”