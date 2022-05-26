Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

BRISBANE hard-nut Mitch Robinson is tipping Narrm to lose its first match of the season to Fremantle at the MCG on Saturday.

The Demons are on a 17-match winning streak - including the first 10 of this season - and are well on track to claim back-to-back premierships. The Dockers, meanwhile, are coming off two consecutive losses to Gold Coast and Collingwood. Can the men in purple - and Robbo - pull off the impossible?

Nathan Schmook is the only expert to predict a Richmond victory in Friday night's clash with Sydney, while the Suns are tipped to overwhelm Hawthorn in Darwin.

Check out all our experts' tips below.

CALLUM TWOMEY

Sydney – nine points

Brisbane

Geelong

Narrm

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

St Kilda

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 63

DAMIAN BARRETT

Sydney – 13 points

Brisbane

Geelong

Narrm

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

St Kilda

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 62

NAT EDWARDS

Sydney – nine points

Brisbane

Geelong

Narrm

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

St Kilda

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 61

JOSH GABELICH

Sydney – eight points

Brisbane

Geelong

Narrm

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

St Kilda

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 61

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Sydney - nine points

Brisbane

Geelong

Narrm

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

St Kilda

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 60

MATTHEW LLOYD

Sydney – 12 points

Brisbane

Geelong

Narrm

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

St Kilda

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 60

SARAH OLLE

Sydney - 22 points

Brisbane

Geelong

Narrm

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

St Kilda

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 60

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Richmond – six points

Brisbane

Geelong

Narrm

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

St Kilda

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 60

MICHAEL WHITING

Sydney – 17 points

Brisbane

Geelong

Narrm

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

St Kilda

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 59

KANE CORNES

Sydney – 31 points

Brisbane

Geelong

Narrm

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

St Kilda

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 57

SARAH BLACK

Sydney – eight points

Brisbane

Geelong

Narrm

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

St Kilda

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 55

MITCH ROBINSON

Sydney – 15 points

Brisbane

Geelong

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

St Kilda

Carlton

Port Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 54

TOTALS

Sydney 11-1 Richmond

Brisbane 12-0 Greater Western Sydney

Geelong 12-0 Adelaide

Narrm 11-1 Fremantle

West Coast 0-12 Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast 9-3 Hawthorn

St Kilda 12-0 North Melbourne

Collingwood 0-12 Carlton

Port Adelaide 12-0 Essendon