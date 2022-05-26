BRISBANE hard-nut Mitch Robinson is tipping Narrm to lose its first match of the season to Fremantle at the MCG on Saturday.
The Demons are on a 17-match winning streak - including the first 10 of this season - and are well on track to claim back-to-back premierships. The Dockers, meanwhile, are coming off two consecutive losses to Gold Coast and Collingwood. Can the men in purple - and Robbo - pull off the impossible?
Nathan Schmook is the only expert to predict a Richmond victory in Friday night's clash with Sydney, while the Suns are tipped to overwhelm Hawthorn in Darwin.
Check out all our experts' tips below.
CALLUM TWOMEY
Sydney – nine points
Brisbane
Geelong
Narrm
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
St Kilda
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 63
DAMIAN BARRETT
Sydney – 13 points
Brisbane
Geelong
Narrm
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
St Kilda
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 62
NAT EDWARDS
Sydney – nine points
Brisbane
Geelong
Narrm
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
St Kilda
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 61
JOSH GABELICH
Sydney – eight points
Brisbane
Geelong
Narrm
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
St Kilda
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 61
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Sydney - nine points
Brisbane
Geelong
Narrm
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
St Kilda
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 60
MATTHEW LLOYD
Sydney – 12 points
Brisbane
Geelong
Narrm
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
St Kilda
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 60
SARAH OLLE
Sydney - 22 points
Brisbane
Geelong
Narrm
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
St Kilda
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 60
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Richmond – six points
Brisbane
Geelong
Narrm
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
St Kilda
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 60
MICHAEL WHITING
Sydney – 17 points
Brisbane
Geelong
Narrm
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
St Kilda
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 59
KANE CORNES
Sydney – 31 points
Brisbane
Geelong
Narrm
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
St Kilda
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 57
SARAH BLACK
Sydney – eight points
Brisbane
Geelong
Narrm
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
St Kilda
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 55
MITCH ROBINSON
Sydney – 15 points
Brisbane
Geelong
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
St Kilda
Carlton
Port Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 54
TOTALS
Sydney 11-1 Richmond
Brisbane 12-0 Greater Western Sydney
Geelong 12-0 Adelaide
Narrm 11-1 Fremantle
West Coast 0-12 Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast 9-3 Hawthorn
St Kilda 12-0 North Melbourne
Collingwood 0-12 Carlton
Port Adelaide 12-0 Essendon