Shai Bolton (right) and Tom Lynch celebrate during the Tigers' round 10 match against Essendon on May 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND is considering fielding a smaller forward line as they attempt to manoeuvre through at least two games without spearhead Tom Lynch.

The in-form key forward had kicked 17 goals in three games prior to the weekend, but suffered a hamstring strain in his side's win over Essendon. He’ll now miss games against Sydney and Port Adelaide, with the bye in between, before a likely return against Carlton.

Tom Lynch (front) and Kane Lambert (rear) sit on the Richmond bench near the end of R10, 2022 against Essendon. Picture: AFL Photos

Coach Damien Hardwick was contemplating whether to deploy a smaller forward line, or to throw ruckman Ivan Soldo forward to support Jack Riewoldt against Sydney on Friday night.

"(Lynch has) got a strain. So he'll be (back) after the bye at some stage. It's probably more than likely the second game after the bye," Hardwick said.

"It'll probably more than likely be the Carlton game we think at this stage."

Going small could be on the cards, with Hardwick pointing to Carlton's success in using Charlie Curnow as the sole big man against Sydney.

Hardwick flagged Sydney Stack, fresh off three goals in the VFL, Noah Cumberland and young tall Samson Ryan as potential options.

"It (our forward line structure) is a great question, one we're still grappling with at the moment," he said.

"We'll have a good look at training today, what it looks like - whether Soldo plays more forward, or we go a smaller-type forward line with a (Dustin) Martin (or Shai) Bolton-type also.

"We've got some options, we've just got to work our way through what's going to give us the best opportunity to win this week against the Swans.

"Pressure is certainly evident, we look at Carlton last week, they played a smaller-type forward line and it worked well for them. So they've given us a little bit of a template to look out for as well."

Dustin Martin kicks the ball during the Tigers' round 10 match against Essendon on May 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Marlion Pickett and Jack Graham are poised to return but Kane Lambert will be sidelined until after the bye after being substituted due to his ongoing hip issue.

Hardwick conceded there was no surgical intervention, bar a likely career-ending hip replacement, that would alleviate Lambert's condition.

"He'll have a good couple of weeks break and then hopefully he gets his body back and refreshed and get back for the second part of the year," he said.

"But whatever games we get out of Kane are going to be a real bonus from here on in.

"Where it leaves him long-term, we're not too sure. But there's very few players that would be putting their body through what he does to play every week."

