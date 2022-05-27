TEAMS have dropped and coaches are dealing with carnage once again. The Giants have left out their big three who sat on the sidelines last weekend. Lachie Whitfield (DEF/MID, $741,000), Tim Taranto (MID/FWD, $784,000) and Braydon Preuss (RUC, $683,000) have all failed to crack the team due to injuries and illness.

Preuss was the big surprise after missing last week due to illness and training strongly during the week. He has been named as an emergency and at first glance, it appears he was ready to play, but didn’t make the cut.

The highest averaging player in the league, Bailey Smith (MID, $903,000), has also been struck down by illness and won’t make the journey to Perth. He is set to claim forward status next week and he needs to be held for what looks like a one-week issue.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 11 Roy has copped the double whammy of Bailey Smith and Braydon Preuss out of his squad

Roy’s best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy’s best buys for round 11.

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $812,000) – Destined to be a forward next week, you might as well trade him in early with a juicy match-up this week against the Eagles.

Luke Parker (MID/FWD, $795,000) – 123 against the Blues last week has caught the eye of many. He is the main man at centre bounces for the Swans and has now averaged 103 in his last five games.

Caleb Serong (MID, $762,000) – After three great scores of 113, 126 and 112, Serong is still prime for the picking with a breakeven of just 59.

Jake Soligo (MID, $255,000) – Impressed last week with 77 but the only concern for Soligo is the fact that Matt Crouch has returned. Still a great target.

Cooper Stephens (MID, $253,000) – With Dangerfield on the sidelines for some time, Stephens could be a great downgrade option. Named on a wing and coming off 67 last week.

Most traded in

Tim English (RUC/FWD, $837,000) – 5.9k

– 5.9k Jacob Wehr (DEF, $213,000) – 5.8k

– 5.8k Jake Soligo (MID, $255,000) – 5k

– 5k Joel Jeffery (FWD, $242,000) – 3.5k

– 3.5k Darcy Cameron (FWD, $649,000) – 2.9k

The cheapest of the downgrade targets is Jacob Wehr (DEF, $213,000) who was impressive last week on debut with 58. He is named on the ground again for the Giants and looked very comfortable last week. Matty Roberts (MID, $224,000) is another downgrade option to consider after eye-catching games in the VFL and 2,200 coaches are currently onboard.

Most traded out

Braydon Preuss (RUC, $683,000) – 9.3k

– 9.3k Tim Taranto (MID/FWD, $784,000) – 7k

– 7k Joshua Rachele (MID/FWD, $413,000) – 6.4k

– 6.4k Nic Martin (MID/FWD, $623,000) – 5k

– 5k Nathan O’Driscoll (DEF/MID, $464,000) – 4.8k

Missing this week and next week with his bye, coaches are offloading Braydon Preuss (RUC, $683,000). Preuss has gone up $316k in value but for many, his services are no longer required. After debuting with 130 in round one, Nic Martin (MID/FWD, $623,000) has had a phenomenal first 10 rounds. He has his bye next week and coaches appear to be structuring their teams ready for what is to come.

Braydon Preuss looks on ahead of the match against Carlton in round nine on May 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Dual-position players incoming

The next round of dual-position player (DPP) upgrades will be added to the game following round 11. Every six rounds the team at Champion Data run the numbers to update the Fantasy positions to reflect the roles players are playing. They consider their starting positions and where they’re lining up during the game. To be eligible, players must have played six games this season, played more than 35 per cent in a different role and initially allocated a single position (there are no ‘triple’ position players). Fantasy Freako has provided us a list of some (certainly not all) of the players to watch over this weekend before a new batch of DPPs are added when lockout lifts on Sunday night.

ALMOST CERTAIN

Roles have looked pretty clear cut for the following players.

Billy Frampton (Adel) +DEF

Sam Berry (Adel) +MID

Darcy Cameron (Coll) +RUC

Ben Hobbs (Ess) +FWD

Connor Rozee (Port) +MID

Robbie McComb (WB) +FWD

ON THE CUSP

These guys are currently over the 35 per cent threshold and should gain a new position if they keep up their current roles.

Tyler Brown (Coll) +FWD

Isaac Smith (Geel) +FWD

Marc Blicavs (Geel) +RUC

Isaac Heeney (Syd) +FWD

Marcus Bontempelli (WB) +FWD

Bailey Smith (WB) +FWD

Bailey Smith handballs during the Western Bulldogs' clash against the Gold Coast Suns in round 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

JUST UNDER

It would take a higher than average time in position game to gain their additional status this weekend.

Jye Caldwell (Ess) +FWD

Jaeger O’Meara (Haw) +FWD

Jason Horne-Francis (NM) +FWD

Travis Boak (Port) +FWD

Jayden Short (Rich) +MID

Rowan Marshall (St K) +FWD

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin’s top five picks for you to consider.

No.1 – Callum Mills v Richmond

Coming off scores of 112 and 156, Mills meets a team that Parish (146) and Merrett (105) scored well against last week. He had 111 against them last year and is a perfect VC option tonight.

No.2 – Josh Dunkley v West Coast

In the last three weeks against the Eagles, we have seen seven players score over 115 with three going over 130. Dunkley has scored 100 in nine games this year with some big 130+ scores as well.

No.3 – Christian Petracca v Fremantle

He’s the No.1 man based on form averaging 124 in his last three games. Back at the MCG, Petracca could be massive and add to the four 110+ scores he has had in the last four weeks.

No.4 – Clayton Oliver v Fremantle

Oliver dominated last week with 151 and keeps getting it done. Fremantle have been tough to score against this year but it shouldn’t bother this elite midfield group.

No.5 – Jack Macrae v West Coast

Last week against the Eagles, Josh Kelly (124) and Coniglio (120) found a bucketload of the ball. Enter Jack Macrae in what should be a scoring feast.

