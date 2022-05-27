SYDNEY hosts a red-hot Richmond at the SCG on Friday night in what shapes as a crucial top-eight encounter.

The Swans have lost three of their past four games to drop back into the top-eight fight, sitting seventh at 6-4 – the same record as the Tigers.

But Richmond goes into the round 11 clash in far different form, having won four straight to sit eighth on the ladder.

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App

SWANS v TIGERS Follow it live

Both teams have suffered key injuries heading in, with Tom Hickey (toe) and Josh Kennedy (hamstring) among those missing for Sydney, which will see Matt Roberts – pick No.34 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft – make his debut, with James Rowbottom back from suspension and Sam Reid also included.

Josh Kennedy leaves the field during the R10 clash between Sydney and Carlton at Marvel Stadium on May 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Tigers star Tom Lynch is sidelined with a hamstring injury suffered in their Dreamtime at the 'G win last week, while Kane Lambert (hip) is also out.

Marlion Pickett and Jack Graham return for Richmond, which is considering fielding a smaller forward line.

Adding to the intrigue, Richmond superstar Dustin Martin faces a Sydney side he has been linked to.

LISTEN Last time we see Dusty in Tiger colours at the SCG?