Chris Fagan looks on during the round 10 clash between Brisbane and Hawthorn at UTAS Stadium on May 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE coach Chris Fagan says the Lions have gone to school on why they gave away so many free kicks against Hawthorn last Sunday, but has no concern about his team's discipline.

Hawthorn earned 36 free kicks – to Brisbane's 27 - in its upset five-point win in Tasmania.

Fagan said the Lions had spoken about it during the week in the build-up to Saturday's match against Greater Western Sydney at the Gabba.

"You can look at vision and see it might be a tackle technique thing, it might be a marking contest technique thing, so that's what we do," he said.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Lewis' long bomb gives Hawks breathing space Mitch Lewis capitalises on a Dayne Zorko free kick and nails a 55-metre set shot

"We took the learnings from that. It's too many, 37 (sic) free kicks. Thirty-seven free hits to start the play up.

"It no doubt contributed enormously to what was a fairly narrow loss in the end, but those things do make a difference."

Brisbane is now ranked third-last for free kicks against, conceding almost 24 a game.

EVERY INDIGENOUS JUMPER Vote on your favourite

However, Fagan doesn't believe it's a major issue, pointing to the fact its differential is just minus-one.

"You'd always like to get more than you give away, but our games tend to be fairly contested sorts of games and there's a lot of physical contact that go into those games," he said.

Eric Hipwood and James Sicily in action during the R10 clash between Brisbane and Hawthorn at UTAS Stadium on May 22, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"So I think it's a natural thing that there'll be more free kicks in the game and there's a chance we might be in the negative from time to time."

Brisbane has welcomed back Dan McStay (ankle) and Marcus Adams (health and safety protocols) to face the Giants, and included Deven Robertson to replace Hugh McCluggage (hamstring), who Fagan says will be available next week.