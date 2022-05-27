Hayden Young celebrates a goal during the R8 clash between Fremantle and North Melbourne on May 6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

VICTORIAN clubs can forget about luring home Hayden Young over the coming years after the defender re-signed with Fremantle until the end of 2027.

As flagged in Inside Trading last week, Young, who was already contracted to the Dockers until the end of 2023, has put pen to paper on a four-year contract extension.

The 21-year-old, who possesses a deadly left boot, is one of the AFL's best up-and-coming defenders.

Young is the younger brother of North Melbourne wingman Lachie Young, but the Dockers defender has no plans of heading home to play in Victoria any time soon.

"I'm really invested in the footy club," Young said.

"I'm really passionate about the direction we're heading and I really want to be a part of it.

"Perth's home now, so I feel really comfortable here. I've really enjoyed my football over the past three years.

"It's pretty weird to think that far ahead (to 2027).

"At this rate I'm just trying to be the best half-backer I can possibly be for the team and hopefully I can play my role each week and keep winning games."

Hayden Young tackles Jamie Elliott during the R10 clash between Fremantle and Collingwood at Optus Stadium on May 22, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Fremantle is considering a future midfield role for Young.

But for now, the young Docker is content to keep growing in the team's youth-laden backline.

"Guys like (Heath) Chapman, (Jordan) Clark, (Brandon) Walker just to name a few ... they're young backmen that I've had great fun playing alongside over the last year," he said.

"I feel a lot more confident running out with those three because they're all a lot quicker than me.

"I feel our strengths all complement each other and together we're a pretty strong unit."

Fremantle (7-3) is aiming to bounce back from losses to Gold Coast and Collingwood when it takes on defending premier Melbourne at the MCG on Saturday.