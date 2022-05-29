A SPOT in the all-important top four is there for the taking when St Kilda takes on an under-siege North Melbourne on Sunday afternoon.

The Saints are pushing for a return to finals action after missing out last year and will go in clear favourites for the clash at Marvel Stadium.

The Kangaroos have copped it from all angles both on and off the field in recent weeks, with CEO Ben Amarfio on Thursday batting away claims of division within the club and backing coach David Noble to continue in the role.

The Roos' defence will have its work cut out against the tall Saints forwards. Max King is in red-hot form, coming off six goals against Adelaide last week, while Tim Membrey and Rowan Marshall offer strong marking targets in attack.

Despite the gulf between the sides, Brett Ratten won't be taking the opposition lightly.

The Roos will be buoyed by their encouraging performance against Narrm last week, taking it up to the unbeaten reigning premiers for three quarters before fading late.

Match Previews R11: St. Kilda v North Melbourne Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Saints and the Kangaroos at Marvel Stadium.

For added motivation, captain Jack Ziebell will run out for his 250th AFL match in royal blue and white.

Perhaps surprisingly, the Kangaroos have won 10 of the past 13 clashes between the sides since 2012 - including four of the past five.

How will the Roos and Noble respond after another week of intense scrutiny? We'll soon find out.