BRISBANE is aiming to bounce back from a shock loss when it takes on a revitalised Greater Western Sydney at the Gabba on Saturday.
The Lions suffered a surprise defeat to Hawthorn in round 10, falling further behind the high-flying Narrm atop the ladder.
>>SCROLL DOWN FOR FINAL TEAMS
But at 8-2, Brisbane remains a win clear inside the top four ahead of hosting the Giants, who thrashed West Coast by 52 points in interim coach Mark McVeigh's first game in charge.
>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App
>> Follow all the action LIVE from 1.45pm AEST
While star midfielder Hugh McCluggage will miss due to a hamstring injury, the Lions are boosted by the return of Dan McStay, while Deven Robertson and Marcus Adams are also back, replacing Jack Payne and Tom Fullarton.
The Giants included Lachie Ash and Lachlan Keeffe in place of Adam Kennedy (illness) and Xavier O'Halloran (omitted), while Lachie Whitfield (ankle) and Tim Taranto (back) are still sidelined.
In a game starting at the same time in Geelong, the Cats take on Adelaide looking for back-to-back wins.
Patrick Dangerfield is sidelined, while the Crows have made four changes, including bringing back Reilly O'Brien and Matt Crouch, with Taylor Walker (health and safety protocols) and Josh Rachele (managed) among their outs.
Brisbane v GWS Giants at the Gabba, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Brisbane: Mitch Robinson
GWS Giants: Xavier O’Halloran
LIONS v GIANTS Follow it LIVE
Geelong v Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Geelong: Quinton Narkle
Adelaide: Chayce Jones
CATS v CROWS Follow it LIVE