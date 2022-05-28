BRISBANE is aiming to bounce back from a shock loss when it takes on a revitalised Greater Western Sydney at the Gabba on Saturday.

The Lions suffered a surprise defeat to Hawthorn in round 10, falling further behind the high-flying Narrm atop the ladder.

But at 8-2, Brisbane remains a win clear inside the top four ahead of hosting the Giants, who thrashed West Coast by 52 points in interim coach Mark McVeigh's first game in charge.

While star midfielder Hugh McCluggage will miss due to a hamstring injury, the Lions are boosted by the return of Dan McStay, while Deven Robertson and Marcus Adams are also back, replacing Jack Payne and Tom Fullarton.

The Giants included Lachie Ash and Lachlan Keeffe in place of Adam Kennedy (illness) and Xavier O'Halloran (omitted), while Lachie Whitfield (ankle) and Tim Taranto (back) are still sidelined.

Match Previews R11: Brisbane v GWS Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Lions and Giants at the Gabba.

In a game starting at the same time in Geelong, the Cats take on Adelaide looking for back-to-back wins.

Patrick Dangerfield is sidelined, while the Crows have made four changes, including bringing back Reilly O'Brien and Matt Crouch, with Taylor Walker (health and safety protocols) and Josh Rachele (managed) among their outs.

Match Previews R11: Geelong v Adelaide Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Cats and Crows at GMHBA Stadium.

Brisbane v GWS Giants at the Gabba, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Brisbane: Mitch Robinson

GWS Giants: Xavier O’Halloran

LIONS v GIANTS Follow it LIVE

Geelong v Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Geelong: Quinton Narkle

Adelaide: Chayce Jones

CATS v CROWS Follow it LIVE