DAVID Noble denies off-field distractions affected his players during North Melbourne's 53-point loss to St Kilda on Sunday.

The Kangaroos' performance came after a difficult week, during which the club came under fire following the departure of three of their recruiting staff.



The club's hierarchy defended the club and backed Noble, who didn't feel the spotlight impacted his side on Sunday.



"I don't think so. From the Thursday, we probably had our best training session for a long time," he said.



"Our guys were really engaged in our gameplan, what we wanted to do today, I thought their activity before the game and their preparation was really sound so I don't think so.



"I know internally, probably more from Ben (Amarfio, CEO) and Sonja (Hood, president) … there's a lot of emotional energy that you use to sort of work out what's going on with the noise externally, but internally I think we were pretty good."

While backed by the club, Noble's position has also been questioned, but the coach was grateful for the support he had received.



"I'm going OK," he said.



"I've got really good support around me. I've been overwhelmed by the support from external, from friends, colleagues, enemies along the way that you come in contact with that have reached out to make sure and have checked in. I've been overwhelmed but I'm going pretty well thanks."



Noble said North would be active in the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft on Wednesday night, although was unsure whether they would use one pick or two.

The Saints have an 8-3 record ahead of next week's bye, but coach Brett Ratten said the real challenge was still to come in the second half of the season.

"We know this is only part of the journey," he said of his side's strong start.

"We’ve improved as a footy team but we know there’s a lot of work to be done in the second half (of the season).

"We know how hard the competition is, as we saw yesterday (in Fremantle's defeat of reigning premier Melbourne)."

St Kilda legend Nicky Winmar played the didgeridoo as part of the pre-game celebration and acknowledgment of Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

Nicky Winmar (left) and Fabian Winmar play the didgeridoo ahead of the St Kilda v North Melbourne game during round 11, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Ratten spoke glowingly of the impact St Kilda's Indigenous players had on the club, and the ongoing work of the club's Indigenous Development Manager Katrina Amon.

"It was [a special day for the club], I think the work that's gone on behind the scenes at our football club to include the Indigenous culture, and Aunty Katrina has done an amazing job in that space," he said.

"Post-game, to have the (Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander) flags and the players wrapped up in that - Ben Long said it was a real special moment and was asking who came up with this idea because he was very proud of it.

"It is great, especially this week, to acknowledge our indigenous superstars, whether it's St Kilda or it's the players who light up the lights, like the Franklins and the Riolis - there have been so many of them."