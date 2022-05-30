LET'S GET INTO IT: Cal Twomey, Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge bring you AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Digital

AFTER a weekend of high-profile injuries to Melbourne's Steven May and Carlton's Jacob Weitering, which players can your club least afford to lose in the run to the finals?

How will Michael Voss go about replacing his centre half-back for the next six weeks?

Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge are back again on AFL Exchange to answer that question and plenty more after a big round 11 of the AFL season.

Collingwood is high on the agenda after beating its arch-rival in an all-time classic at the MCG. The focus is on trying to pinpoint who the most important Magpie is. We're at 'half-time' of the AFL season, who is a lock for the All-Australian team?

The mid-season draft takes place on Wednesday night, and Riley runs his eye over the potential selections that could take place and what clubs' priorities will be, plus the round 11 Rising Star nominee has been named.

EPISODE GUIDE

1.10: Can the Dockers go all the way in 2022?

6.10: Which players can your team not afford to lose?

10.00: Fremantle vs Brisbane… who wins this weekend?

16.10: SEGMENT – Exchange Exchange

19.40: Who is Collingwood’s most important player?

22.35: What should clubs’ priorities be at the mid-season draft?

25.18: Should the Tigers have been given a 50m penalty on Friday night?

28.14: SEGMENT – Things That Should Happen …

29.50: Which players would be in your mid-season All-Australian team?

32.25: What’s the cosiest pub to watch the footy in this winter?

34.10: What clubs in the 6-12 bracket are you backing to make the eight?