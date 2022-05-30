FREMANTLE'S dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe is set to return to competitive action this week but is no certainty to play in the AFL clash with Brisbane.

Fyfe hasn't played a game at any level this season after having shoulder surgery last year.

The inspirational captain has been suffering what his coach Justin Longmuir describes as "multiple little niggles" during his recovery, the latest being back problems.

He could return in the Dockers' clash with fellow top-four side Brisbane at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

Nat Fyfe in action at Fremantle training on May 25, 2022. Picture: Fremantle FC

But there is also a chance he returns through the WAFL, with Fremantle's state league affiliate Peel playing against Subiaco on Saturday.

"Nat's going really well and it's been a steady build," Dockers football boss Peter Bell said.

"Barring anything unforeseen occurring in the next 48 hours or so, he'll be available to play this weekend.

"We'll just work through whether that's at WAFL or AFL level."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Footy Feed: Flagmantle or Fremiership? Dockers daring to dream The Footy Feed team take a closer look at Fremantle

Longmuir told Sportsday on Monday night that a decision on where Fyfe plays will be made on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Fremantle has moved first-year forward Jye Amiss to the long-term inactive list after he sustained a kidney injury earlier this month.

The move will allow the club to take up to two players in Wednesday's NAB AFL Mid-Season Draft.

NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft LIVE Join Cal Twomey, Nat Edwards and Riley Beveridge for all the LIVE picks and analysis from 6.30pm AEST on Wed, June 1 LATEST DRAFT NEWS

Fellow key forward Matt Taberner faces a fitness test later this week in his bid to play against Brisbane.

Taberner kicked two goals in the upset win over previously unbeaten Melbourne last Saturday night but was substituted out with back spasms during the final term.

"He's pulled up a bit stiff and sore, (and) he has had a bit of a history at times with these types of incidents," Bell said.

"He's a bit slow to go early in the week but we're hoping that he'll make significant improvement, as he has done before, and he'll be a test for the weekend."