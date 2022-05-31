ADELAIDE forward Taylor Walker wants to continue his AFL career next year, but the Crows are yet to table a contract offer.

The club's all-time leading goalkicker, 32-year-old Walker comes off contract at the end of the season.

"Number one is, do I want to stay in Adelaide? Yes, I do," Walker told Triple M radio on Tuesday.

Taylor Walker kicks the ball during Adelaide's clash against Brisbane in round nine, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Is there a contract on the table at the moment? No, there's not.

"So certainly that is something that Dogga (his manager Michael Doughty) is going to have to negotiate for me and I'm sure we will get to an outcome sooner rather than later.

"You never put a date on it.

"Ideally you would love to get it done sooner rather than later and it's one of those things that we will try and get done hopefully soon."

Walker was given a one-year contract extension in July last year but considered his future after being banned for six games the following month for making a racist remark at a state league match.

He returned from that suspension in round four this season.

The former Crows captain has booted 18 goals in seven games this season to top Adelaide's goalkicking.

"I am out of contract and I want to play on next year," he said.

"So that is something that Dogga can sort out, I am just worried about trying to get a kick at the moment."