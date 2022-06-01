Brisbane players line up at Metricon Stadium before playing Gold Coast in R6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE is weighing up three potential playing venues as it prepares to be without the Gabba for up to four years while it gets redeveloped.

And there's a bolter in the mix.

With Brisbane hosting the Olympic Games in 2032, the Gabba will undergo a $1 billion facelift that will leave the Lions without their home ground.

The construction is expected to commence late in 2025, following that summer's Ashes cricket Test, and could take as long as four years to complete.

Brisbane has narrowed its home ground search for that period to three venues.

It could play at Metricon Stadium, its soon-to-be-complete Brighton Homes facility at Springfield, or at the Brisbane Showgrounds in the city's inner north.

Deven Robertson salutes the Gabba crowd after Brisbane beat Greater Western Sydney in R11, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Showgrounds, owned by the RNA, will host equestrian events at the Olympics, has been home to the Brisbane Bandits in the Australian Baseball League and perhaps most notably the venue for the annual Royal Queensland Show.

This option is a long way off though, with approval, and funding, required to redevelop and reconfigure its playing surface.

Brisbane's general manager of infrastructure, strategy and government relations Jacob Anson said all three were viable options.

"The RNA has publicly expressed interest in hosting AFL and cricket while the Gabba is reconstructed," Anson said.

"The Lions have met with the RNA and more due diligence is required to understand whether it may be suitable."

The club's new training and administration facility at Springfield is due for completion by October.

The Lions' AFLW team will play home matches at the 10,000-capacity venue, which does have scope for increased seating.

"Our focus will be on maintaining a home ground advantage by playing most games at one stadium and ensuring that we can accommodate as many members and fans throughout the disruption," Anson said.

"We are not the only sport to be affected and we will continue to work with government to achieve the best outcome for our football program and supporters."