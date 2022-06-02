IT'S TIME to dive into the archive to rewind, rewatch and relive.

Now available on AFL On Demand, AFL Rewind is a new weekly series taking you back to classic encounters, epic finishes, notable events and famous rivalry instalments throughout the AFL era.

With each match brought to you in full replay form, AFL Rewind will return every Wednesday from 3pm, building the anticipation for the coming round in the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season with a classic match from a corresponding round in history.

Heading into round 12, AFL Rewind is taking you back to the same round in 1999, a time when each end of the ladder was essentially a reverse of how it stands now.

Melbourne's David Schwarz is tackled by North Melbourne's Glenn Archer

Looking for a second premiership in their late '90s run, North Melbourne were the League's top dogs. At the other end of the ladder, a struggling Melbourne looked to be no match for the Kangaroos heading into their Round 12 clash. Or so we thought.

So rewind back to that afternoon at the MCG now with AFL Rewind, and relive one of history's quirkiest scorelines where one team kicked two more goals than the other but still somehow lost.

Catch new episodes of 'AFL Rewind' every Wednesday on AFL On Demand, where you can also find full-match replays of classic encounters that correspond to the first 11 rounds of the season to date.

You can cast AFL On Demand from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.