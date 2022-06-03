FANS can look forward to a smorgasbord of state-league footy in 2022 with every game of the VFL and WAFL seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

The highlight of this weekend's action is the return of Fremantle captain Nat Fyfe, who will play his first game for 2022 in Peel Thunder's WAFL clash against Subiaco on Saturday from 2.10pm AWST (4.10pm AEST).

But before that, the state league action kicks off on Friday afternoon in the VFL when Brisbane hosts the Northern Bullants from 3.35pm AEST and Footscray takes on Geelong from 4.05pm AEST.

There's one standalone VFL game on Saturday, with the Casey Demons taking on Sydney from 3.45pm AEST in a precursor to the Demons and Swans' AFL clash that night.

And on Sunday, there are four big VFL games to catch, starting with Collingwood v Gold Coast from 11.05am AEST, while North Melbourne also hosts Hawthorn from 1.05pm AEST.

In the WAFL, there are three games on Saturday including Nat Fyfe's return for Peel Thunder against Subiaco from 2.10pm AWST, in the Freo skipper's first WAFL game in 12 years.

On the public holiday Monday, West Perth hosts East Perth from 2.10pm AWST, while South Fremantle takes on East Fremantle from 2.40pm AWST.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2022 VFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL opportunity.

Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 11

Friday, June 3

Brisbane v Northern Bullants, Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex, 3.35pm AEST

Footscray v Geelong, VU Whitten Oval, 4.05pm AEST

Saturday, June 4

Casey Demons v Sydney, MCG, 3.45pm AEST

Sunday, June 5

Collingwood v Gold Coast, AIA Centre, 11.05am AEST

Coburg v Frankston, Piranha Park, 12.35pm AEST

North Melbourne v Box Hill, Arden St Oval, 1.05pm AEST

Port Melbourne v Williamstown, ETU Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

WAFL fixture, round seven

Saturday, June 4

Subiaco v Peel Thunder, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST

Claremont v Perth, Revo Fitness Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

Swan Districts v West Coast, Steel Blue Oval, 2.10pm AWST

Monday, June 6

West Perth v East Perth, Pentanet Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

South Fremantle v East Fremantle, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2.40pm AWST