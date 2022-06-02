Cam Rayner celebrates a goal against West Coast in round eight on May 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Cam Rayner is showing why he was taken No.1 in 2017

- Dees v Lions in round 15 'the one we've been waiting for'

- Could Dees go into a mid-season lull?

- AFL apology to Buddy

In today's episode

0:25 – Cam Rayner comes on in leaps and bounds

4:20 – Brisbane’s tough upcoming fixture

5:48 – A place where the Lions rarely hunt

7:41 – Why it’s possible Melbourne might have a slight lull

11:22 – Thursday's apology to Buddy

14:41 – A star Swan from an older generation is recognized