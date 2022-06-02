IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Cam Rayner is showing why he was taken No.1 in 2017
- Dees v Lions in round 15 'the one we've been waiting for'
- Could Dees go into a mid-season lull?
- AFL apology to Buddy
In today's episode
0:25 – Cam Rayner comes on in leaps and bounds
4:20 – Brisbane’s tough upcoming fixture
5:48 – A place where the Lions rarely hunt
7:41 – Why it’s possible Melbourne might have a slight lull
11:22 – Thursday's apology to Buddy
14:41 – A star Swan from an older generation is recognized