Matt Crouch is tackled by Greg Clark during Adelaide's clash against West Coast in round 12, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast has lost Jeremy McGovern as a late withdrawal for Saturday's clash with Adelaide due to the back issue that saw him subbed out last weekend.

McGovern had been in doubt for the game at Adelaide Oval, but travelled with the side only to be replaced by Luke Foley one hour ahead of the bounce.

The four-time Therabody All-Australian defender was subbed out of last weekend's 101-point loss to the Western Bulldogs in the second quarter.

Patrick Naish and Harry Schoenberg will be the medi subs for West Coast and Adelaide respectively.

Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST

LATE CHANGES

Adelaide: None

West Coast: Jeremy McGovern replaced in selected side by Luke Foley

MEDICAL SUBS

Adelaide: Harry Schoenberg

West Coast: Patrick Naish

In the hunt for a first ever finals berth, the Gold Coast Suns take on North Melbourne at TIO Stadium in Darwin with a chance to improve to 6-6.

Sam Day is in for his first game of the season, replacing the injured Levi Casboult, while the Roos are boosted by the return of Ben McKay after losing Cam Zurhaar to a foot injury.

The biggest game of the day is a Saturday night blockbuster between Melbourne (10-1) and Sydney (7-4) at the MCG.

After their 17-game winning streak was ended, the Dees made five changes with Christian Salem, Ed Langdon, James Harmes, Tom McDonald and Adam Tomlinson returning against a Sydney side which will be without the suspended Lance Franklin.