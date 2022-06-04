WEST Coast heads to Adelaide eyeing a second win of the season against a Crows outfit riding its own losing streak.

The Eagles have come under fire after a series of thrashings in 2022, sitting bottom of the ladder with a percentage of 49.7.

But after seven straight defeats – two of which have been by more than 100 points, including last week's loss to the Western Bulldogs – West Coast visits the Adelaide Oval to face a Crows side facing its own struggles.

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App

>> CROWS v EAGLES Follow it live

While far more competitive than the Eagles, Adelaide has lost five straight games and is 3-8 this year.

The Crows, though, have been left to rue their inaccuracy in recent weeks, kicking a combined 25.40 in their past three games.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R12: Adelaide v West Coast Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Crows and Eagles at Adelaide Oval.

The return of Taylor Walker should help correct that, while Patrick Parnell – pick No.4 in the 2021 NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft – has been included for his debut, with Jordon Butts (concussion) and Luke Brown (health and safety protocols) making way with last week's sub Chayce Jones.

STREAM YOUR TEAM Watch every VFL and WAFL game LIVE

With their options relatively limited, the Eagles only made one change as Shannon Hurn returns to replace Jamaine Jones, with last week's sub Josh Rotham also out and among the emergencies.

In the hunt for a first ever finals berth, the Gold Coast Suns take on North Melbourne at TIO Stadium in Darwin with a chance to improve to 6-6.

SUNS v ROOS Follow it live

Sam Day is in for his first game of the season, replacing the injured Levi Casboult, while the Roos are boosted by the return of Ben McKay after losing Cam Zurhaar to a foot injury.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R12: Gold Coast v North Melbourne Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Suns and Kangaroos at TIO Stadium.

The biggest game of the day is a Saturday night blockbuster between Melbourne (10-1) and Sydney (7-4) at the MCG.

DEMONS v SWANS Follow it live

After their 17-game winning streak was ended, the Dees made five changes with Christian Salem, Ed Langdon, James Harmes, Tom McDonald and Adam Tomlinson returning against a Sydney side which will be without the suspended Lance Franklin.