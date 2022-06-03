GEELONG has made a late change, replacing Jake Kolodjashnij with Luke Dahlhaus for its clash against the Western Bulldogs.

The defender withdrew from the team earlier today due to health and safety protocols, and some magnet shuffling will be in order, having been replaced by a small forward.

Young ruck Toby Conway was initially announced as Kolodjashnij's replacement, but was himself withdrawn from the team an hour before the first bounce.

It’ll be Dahlhaus’ first AFL game since round seven, while Quinton Narkle will be the starting sub for the Cats.

The Bulldogs will be as selected, with Mitch Wallis named medical sub.

The two sides kick off round 12 with a blockbuster battle under the roof at Marvel Stadium.

The premiership hopefuls are slightly off the pace at the halfway point of the season with the Cats in sixth and the Dogs in eighth place.

Both sides will be desperate for the four points to not only hold their position in the top eight, but also put pressure on the top four.

DOGS v CATS Follow it live from 7.50pm AEST

The Dogs, riding a three-game winning streak and fresh off a 101-point shellacking of West Coast, welcome star midfielder Bailey Smith into the 22 in place of ruck Jordon Sweet.

Geelong has mixed things up in the ruck department with Rhys Stanley returning to shoulder the load after missing the past two weeks.

Gary Rohan, the hero of last year's win over the Dogs with a goal after the siren, also returns to the side with youngsters Shannon Neale and Francis Evans making way.

With stars on every line this game promises to be an absolute cracker.

Western Bulldogs v Geelong at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Western Bulldogs: None

Geelong: Jake Kolodjashnij replaced in selected side by Luke Dahlhaus

MEDICAL SUBS

Western Bulldogs: Mitch Wallis

Geelong: Quinton Narkle