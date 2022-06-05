ARGUABLY the game of the round is saved for last as Fremantle takes on Brisbane at Optus Stadium.

DOCKERS v LIONS Follow it live

The Dockers confirmed they are contenders this season by ending Melbourne's 17-game winning streak last week.

But Freo faces another huge test of its premiership credentials when the Lions visit.

03:30 Mins
Published on

Match Previews R12: Fremantle v Brisbane

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Dockers and Lions at Optus Oval.

Published on

Callum Ah Chee is the unlucky Lion omitted to make way for Hugh McCluggage, while the Dockers have included Ethan Hughes and Lloyd Meek for injured pair Matt Taberner and Michael Walters, with Heath Chapman also sidelined.

Fremantle v Brisbane at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST

LATE CHANGES
Fremantle: None
Brisbane: None

MEDICAL SUBS
Fremantle: Mitch Crowden
Brisbane: Callum Ah Chee

Hawthorn v Collingwood at the MCG, 2.10pm AEST

LATE CHANGES
Hawthorn:
Collingwood: Jamie Elliott (illness) replaced in selected side by Reef McInnes

MEDICAL SUBS
Hawthorn: Daniel Howe
Collingwood: Tyler Brown

 