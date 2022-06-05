ARGUABLY the game of the round is saved for last as Fremantle takes on Brisbane at Optus Stadium.
The Dockers confirmed they are contenders this season by ending Melbourne's 17-game winning streak last week.
But Freo faces another huge test of its premiership credentials when the Lions visit.
Callum Ah Chee is the unlucky Lion omitted to make way for Hugh McCluggage, while the Dockers have included Ethan Hughes and Lloyd Meek for injured pair Matt Taberner and Michael Walters, with Heath Chapman also sidelined.
Fremantle v Brisbane at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST
LATE CHANGES
Fremantle: None
Brisbane: None
MEDICAL SUBS
Fremantle: Mitch Crowden
Brisbane: Callum Ah Chee
