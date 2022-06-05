Brisbane Jaxon Prior warms up before the his side's round 12 match against Fremantle at Optus Stadium on June 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ARGUABLY the game of the round is saved for last as Fremantle takes on Brisbane at Optus Stadium.

The Dockers confirmed they are contenders this season by ending Melbourne's 17-game winning streak last week.

But Freo faces another huge test of its premiership credentials when the Lions visit.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R12: Fremantle v Brisbane Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Dockers and Lions at Optus Oval.

Callum Ah Chee is the unlucky Lion omitted to make way for Hugh McCluggage, while the Dockers have included Ethan Hughes and Lloyd Meek for injured pair Matt Taberner and Michael Walters, with Heath Chapman also sidelined.

Fremantle v Brisbane at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST

LATE CHANGES

Fremantle: None

Brisbane: None

MEDICAL SUBS

Fremantle: Mitch Crowden

Brisbane: Callum Ah Chee

Hawthorn v Collingwood at the MCG, 2.10pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Hawthorn:

Collingwood: Jamie Elliott (illness) replaced in selected side by Reef McInnes

MEDICAL SUBS

Hawthorn: Daniel Howe

Collingwood: Tyler Brown