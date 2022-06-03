Nathan O'Driscoll celebrates a goal against North Melbourne in round eight on May 6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has locked away one of its bright young talents with Nathan O'Driscoll re-signing until at least the end of the 2024 season.

O'Driscoll was taken with pick No.27 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft and had impressed this year before a foot injury.

The 20-year-old played in every game between rounds two and eight for the high-flying Dockers, who are third on the ladder.

Freaky finish from O'Driscoll in the pocket Nathan O'Driscoll makes a hard shot look easy with this amazing goal

"I'm signing on with Freo for another two years. I'm stoked and really happy with it," O'Driscoll said.

"It's been challenging at times, not playing all of last year and then only having this year of my contract left, so I was a bit nervous going into pre-season.

"I knew if I stuck to it, had a good pre-season and got the work under my belt, I was going to be fine. I was lucky enough to break through to the team and play decent footy, so I'm stoked to sign on."

O'Driscoll, who has caught the eye with his ability to kick brilliant goals from the pocket, produced his best performance against Greater Western Sydney in round four, finishing with 20 disposals, six tackles and two goals.

O'Driscoll shines with deadly precision Nathan O'Driscoll makes the most of his opportunities with this incredibly accurate goal from the boundary

Fremantle's head of player personnel David Walls was delighted O'Driscoll, who is hoping to return from injury later this year, re-signed.

"As soon as he played AFL he just looked comfortable at the level. It's impressive how he was able to adapt so quickly and pick up that wing role. He's been a big positive," Walls said.

"Nathan was one of the COVID-affected players through the draft, he hadn't moved from Northam full-time to Perth, and it probably took a little while to understand everything required.

"He's made huge inroads in that area, and what was most impressive, was how his workrate, pressure, understanding of the game and kicking has held up at AFL level."