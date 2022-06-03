Adelaide's Darcy Fogarty (left) celebrates kicking a goal during his side's round 11 match against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on May 28, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE'S rebuild is on track, according to coach Matthew Nicks, despite frustration at another string of poor results.

The Crows will seek to end a five-game losing streak when they host struggling West Coast at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

Adelaide has won just three games this season, with third-year coach Nicks' record standing at 13 wins from 49 games.

"Our momentum is really positive at this point in time," Nicks told reporters on Friday.

"It's hard to say that when you have lost five in a row, but we know within the four walls that we're heading in the right direction.

"We are frustrated because we are not getting results.

"But we also understand this is a long game, this takes time ... momentum for us is heading in the right direction, our development of this group is on track."

Adelaide's only premiership coach Malcolm Blight gave Nicks a rating of four out of 10 on radio this week, saying only forward Shane McAdam had improved this season.

Blight, who coached Adelaide's two premierships in 1997 and 1998, was invited to the club on Tuesday and gave a presentation to the players and coaching staff.

"He has got a real aura and presence about him obviously from what he achieved," Nicks said.

"He was so complimentary of the group on where we're at, but part of his job is also to talk on radio and say what he says.

"He's entitled to his opinion. We probably feel there's a few more (players) that have improved.

"But when you're not winning games of footy ... you're going to be asked questions."

Mark Bickley and Malcolm Blight celebrate Adelaide's 1997 Grand Final victory. Picture: AFL Photos

Nicks took the chance to pick Blight's brain, but the current coach said he knew the reason the Crows weren't winning.

"We need more polish ... we are not finishing our work off," he said.

"We work really hard, there's no question on our effort.

"But we just lack some smarts at times, we lack the ability to put the ball between the goals at crucial times.

"It's not only our goal kicking that I am talking about ... ground ball intercepts, we have got to improve on.

"It's a key stat in our game ... we don't hurt our opposition when they make mistakes."