Mabior Chol and the Gold Coast Suns celebrate a goal against Hawthorn in round 11, 2022. Picture: AFL Photo

GOLD Coast is hoping to make Darwin a mini-fortress as it seeks to cap off a productive stint in the Top End.

The Suns will host struggling North Melbourne at TIO Stadium on Saturday as they look to even the ledger at 6-6 and keep momentum going towards securing a maiden finals berth.

Stuart Dew's side smashed Hawthorn in Darwin last Saturday, before staying in the Northern Territory ahead of the Kangaroos clash.

Brandon Ellis celebrates a goal for the Gold Coast Suns against Hawthorn in round 11, 2022. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

Suns co-captain Touk Miller, who will play his 150th game, was thrilled to remain in Darwin after the confidence-boosting victory over the Hawks.

"I think anyone knows if you spend a week in one place, especially when it's a humid climate, you definitely adapt," Miller told reporters on Friday.

"It's almost pre-season like for us up here.

"I think we can make a fortress for ourselves, and more we play up here, teams will probably fear coming up here."

Gold Coast has struck gold by recruiting NT talent like Joel Jeffrey and Malcolm Rosas.

"Getting to see those boys in full flight is a special thing," Miller said.

"Those boys play off confidence and they were full of it on the weekend.

"They really proved to the AFL world what they've got; they love to entertain and please the crowd."

Experienced forward Sam Day has been recalled for his first game since round 17 last year as cover for off-season recruit Levi Casboult (calf).

Jy Farrar also returns to the line-up after missing last week's game through concussion and has been named at half-back.

The Kangaroos, who have lost their past nine games dating back to round two, regain key defender Ben McKay but dynamic forward Cam Zurhaar has been ruled out due to injury.