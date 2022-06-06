The Traders are back with another Fantasy podcast!

NOW THAT six teams have enjoyed the week off with the bye, they are rested up ready to dominate our Toyota AFL Fantasy teams.

These players who are coming off the week’s break should be your targets in Fantasy Classic as they theoretically play every game from here on.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Round 13 trades should be simple. Trade out a player who has a bye coming up for someone who is coming off their bye. Preferably, you should be trading out the cash cows who have done their job and looking to upgrade where you can with that aim of coming out of the byes with a better team than when they started.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie run through the best trade options this week and reveal their three moves for this week.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this week's episode ...

4:15 - Darcy Cameron has been one of the picks of the year since Grundy went down.

8:00 - Roy's -3 goes to Bailey Smith for his score ... and his headbutt.

11:45 - Why is the timing of Tom Stewart's concussion 'lucky' for his owners?

16:00 - Dayne Zorko really stepped up after his brutal hand injury.

18:10 - Who will make way at the Dockers after Nat Fyfe's successful WAFL return?

21:00 - Basic bye round trade strategy.

24:15 - Mitch Owens is the No.1 downgrade target this week.

28:00 - The defenders should be where coaches should look for upgrades as some top options are in Roy's Rollin' 22.

33:30 - Josh Kelly is the pick of the midfielders, but is there value in Zach Merrett?

38:30 - Consider Stephen Coniglio as a forward option.

40:00 - The most traded in players and The Traders' trades.

42:40 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

47:10 - Should you trade Mark Blicavs now?

49:30 - Can you triple downgrade just to get Rory Laird next week?

53:45 - Do we keep Dayne Zorko post-byes even though his role keeps changing?

57:15 - Wait on getting your premium forwards until next week says Calvin.

Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.