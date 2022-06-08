NOAH Balta is back as one of three changes for Richmond, while Port will play Thursday night's showdown at the MCG without a recognised ruckman after omitting Sam Hayes.

Balta has missed the past two matches, including the narrow pre-bye loss to Sydney, with a hip injury but proved his fitness and will take on the Power.

Kane Lambert was not as fortunate though.

Despite coach Damien Hardwick flagging earlier in the week the triple premiership Tiger was a chance to return from a hamstring injury, the half-forward was unable to get up.

Marlion Pickett will return after playing just once in the past month, while Judson Clarke will debut.

Jason Castagna, Maurice Rioli jnr and Jack Ross have all been omitted.

Port have left Hayes out after he played seven games this season in the absence of the injured Scott Lycett.

Ken Hinkley has named Jeremy Finlayson as the starting ruck, with Charlie Dixon and Todd Marshall as the two key forwards.

Thursday, June 9

Richmond v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 7.20pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: M.Pickett, J.Clarke, N.Balta

Out: J.Castagna (omitted), J.Ross (omitted), M.Rioli (omitted), N.Cumberland (Medi-Sub)



New: J.Clarke

R11 sub: Noah Cumberland (unused)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: Nil

Out: S.Hayes (omitted)

R11 sub: Lachie Jones (unused)