PORT Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley would like to turn the tables on AFL commentators linking him with the vacant Greater Western Sydney head coaching job.

"I dismiss it," Hinkley told reporters on Wednesday of the speculation.

"I don't take any notice of it because I'm committed to Port Adelaide and I have got a job to do at Port Adelaide.

"This happens all the time, speculation just comes from nowhere and a lot of it, unfounded speculation.

"I should be able to have a reverse press conference sometimes and question some of the people who put some of those things out."

The Giants are searching for a new head coach after the resignation of Leon Cameron in mid-May.

Hinkley, in his 10th season at Port, said it won't be him.

"Even talking about it, I am wasting my time," he said.

"I am not interested in it.

"It's not something we have talked about in any way, shape or form.

"I am coaching Port Adelaide and that is my biggest challenge today, to make sure we're ready for tomorrow night's game."

The Power meet Richmond at the MCG on Thursday night, with Hinkley describing the Tigers as a "scary proposition".

Hinkley is adamant the Tigers retain a fear factor forged from winning three flags from 2017 to 2020.

"They do. They're a fantastic football club and incredibly well coached.

"And they have got their personnel back, I think bar Tom Lynch, I'd say they're close to full strength.

"I would suggest everyone is watching Richmond at the moment and I have certainly been watching Richmond over the last two or three weeks very, very closely.

"And they're a scary proposition at the MCG. Your best is the only way you have got a chance."

Thursday night's clash is the opening challenge of a testing stretch for Hinkley's club.

After the Tigers, Port plays Sydney, Gold Coast, Fremantle, GWS, Melbourne, Geelong, Collingwood and then Richmond again.

Hinkley said the next four weeks in particular was a "a real challenging little block".

"But ideally, and what we have done all the way through this year, is just stay focused on the next game and that is obviously Richmond tomorrow night," he said.

Port, rated pre-season as flag fancies, lost its initial five games but has since won five of the next six matches.

"We got some resilience when we didn't want it," he said of his club's 0-5 start.

"Because you have to. It's the only way through it, at 0-5 we had no choice but to stick to the course of each week and get better.

"Yeah, we have fought our way back.

"But I still don't sit here and get comfortable that from 0-5 it's a great result to get back to winning five or your next six.

"... We're still in the competition, that is what you do get some satisfaction out of, because you know how hard this competition is."

And Hinkley was demanding improvement in Port's contested possession output to continue their upward trend.

"Every team in the competition, when you drop off in any part of your game, it's quite simple, you have just got to keep working at it," he said.

"For us, we are not the only team in the competition when you get beat badly in contested possession you lose games.

"It's a pretty accurate stat."